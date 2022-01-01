Directorio de Empresas
Richemont
Richemont Salarios

El salario de Richemont oscila desde $18,384 en compensación total por año para un Marketing in Hong Kong (SAR) en el rango bajo hasta $220,700 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones in Switzerland en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Richemont. Última actualización: 11/29/2025

Analista de Negocios
$48.6K
Científico de Datos
$210K
Marketing
$18.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Gerente de Producto
$144K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$125K
Ingeniero de Software
$162K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$117K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$221K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$54.6K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Richemont es Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $220,700. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Richemont es $124,955.

Otros Recursos

