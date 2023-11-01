Directorio de Empresas
RIB Software
RIB Software Salarios

El salario de RIB Software oscila desde $71,271 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $179,476 para un Desarrollo de Negocios en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de RIB Software. Última actualización: 11/29/2025

Analista de Negocios
$105K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$179K
Marketing
$109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Ingeniero de Software
$71.3K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en RIB Software es Desarrollo de Negocios at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $179,476. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en RIB Software es $106,777.

Otros Recursos

