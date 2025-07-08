Directorio de Empresas
Rhenus
Rhenus Salarios

El salario de Rhenus oscila desde $40,200 en compensación total por año para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el rango bajo hasta $92,772 para un Gerente de Ciencia de Datos en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Rhenus. Última actualización: 11/29/2025

Contador
$43.3K
Analista de Datos
$53.3K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingeniero de Software
$59.5K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$40.2K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Rhenus es Gerente de Ciencia de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $92,772. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Rhenus es $53,251.

Otros Recursos

