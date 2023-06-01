Directorio de Empresas
Razberi Technologies
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Perspectivas Destacadas
  • Comparte algo único sobre Razberi Technologies que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Razberi Technologies has rebranded to Acre Security, joining forces with other Acre brands to reshape security. Acre Security offers an open video surveillance platform with intelligent appliances, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. The platform can be combined with third-party video management software and IP cameras, reducing total cost of ownership and the risk of cyber breaches. The company is headquartered in Dallas and offers news and viewpoints on Razberi Pulse and social media.

    http://razberi.net
    Sitio Web
    2011
    Año de Fundación
    126
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Más Información

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Razberi Technologies

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Lyft
    • Apple
    • Square
    • Tesla
    • Roblox
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos