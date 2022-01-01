Directorio de Empresas
PNC
PNC Salarios

El salario de PNC oscila desde $47,760 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el rango bajo hasta $218,900 para un Legal en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de PNC. Última actualización: 11/27/2025

Ingeniero de Software
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software de Aseguramiento de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero de Datos

Ingeniero de Confiabilidad del Sitio

Científico de Datos
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Gerente de Producto
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Analista de Negocios
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Analista Financiero
Median $105K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $90.5K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
Median $75K
Analista de Datos
Median $105K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
Median $116K
Banquero de Inversión
Median $144K
Ventas
Median $110K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $123K
Contador
$66.7K
Asistente Administrativo
$70.4K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$98.5K
Servicio al Cliente
$47.8K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$186K
Recursos Humanos
$206K
Legal
$219K
Consultor de Gestión
$49.2K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$75.4K
Agente Inmobiliario
$116K
Reclutador
$79.6K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$159K

Arquitecto de Datos

Arquitecto de Seguridad en la Nube

Gerente de Programa Técnico
$74.7K
Investigador de UX
$64.7K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en PNC es Legal at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $218,900. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en PNC es $102,856.

Otros Recursos

