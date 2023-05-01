Directorio de Empresas
Plusgrade
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Plusgrade Salarios

El salario de Plusgrade oscila desde $54,223 en compensación total por año para un Tecnólogo de la Información (TI) en el rango bajo hasta $94,020 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Plusgrade. Última actualización: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingeniero de Software
Median $94K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$54.2K
Diseñador de Producto
$63K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Gerente de Producto
$81.6K
Reclutador
$65.3K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Plusgrade es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $94,020. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Plusgrade es $65,325.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Plusgrade

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • Amazon
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/plusgrade/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.