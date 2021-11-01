Directorio de Empresas
Philip Morris International
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Philip Morris International Salarios

El salario de Philip Morris International oscila desde $13,750 en compensación total por año para un Contador en el rango bajo hasta $475,124 para un Operaciones de Negocio en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Philip Morris International. Última actualización: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingeniero de Software
Median $70K
Contador
$13.8K
Operaciones de Negocio
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analista de Negocios
$38.9K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$206K
Operaciones de Servicio al Cliente
$23.3K
Analista de Datos
$47.6K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$267K
Analista Financiero
$21.1K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Operaciones de Marketing
$82.3K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$47.1K
Gerente de Producto
$60.3K
Gerente de Proyecto
$51.6K
Administrador de Propiedades
$120K
Reclutador
$92.4K
Ventas
$49.1K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$124K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$110K
Investigador de UX
$142K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Philip Morris International es Operaciones de Negocio at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $475,124. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Philip Morris International es $60,300.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Philip Morris International

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Foot Locker
  • Express
  • URBN
  • Adidas
  • The TJX Companies
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/philip-morris-international/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.