Phase2 Salarios

El salario de Phase2 oscila desde $127,000 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $221,100 para un Ventas en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Phase2. Última actualización: 11/26/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $127K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$171K
Diseñador de Producto
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Ventas
$221K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Phase2 es Ventas at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $221,100. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Phase2 es $151,253.

