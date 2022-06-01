Norwegian Cruise Line Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
Norwegian Cruise Line
El salario de Norwegian Cruise Line oscila desde $78,400 en compensación total por año para un Analista Financiero en el rango bajo hasta $142,035 para un Analista de Ciberseguridad en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Norwegian Cruise Line. Última actualización: 11/28/2025

Analista Financiero
$78.4K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$142K
Ingeniero de Software
$79.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Norwegian Cruise Line es Analista de Ciberseguridad at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $142,035. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Norwegian Cruise Line es $79,600.

Otros Recursos

