Nelnet
Nelnet Salarios

El salario de Nelnet oscila desde $60,000 en compensación total por año para un Tecnólogo de la Información (TI) en el rango bajo hasta $146,000 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Nelnet. Última actualización: 11/27/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $103K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $146K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
Median $83.5K

Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
Median $60K
Diseñador de Producto
$90.7K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$119K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Nelnet es Arquitecto de Soluciones con una compensación total anual de $146,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Nelnet es $96,576.

Otros Recursos

