Directorio de Empresas
Nebius
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Perspectivas Destacadas
  • Comparte algo único sobre Nebius que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Nebius is a Nasdaq-listed tech company that aims to become one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure providers. Headquartered in Amsterdam, we have R&D and commercial hubs across the US, Europe and Israel. We build full-stack AI infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms and tools and services for developers. Our team includes around 400 highly skilled engineers with a proven track record of developing world-class hardware and software solutions across cloud and AI/ML.

    https://nebius.ai
    Sitio Web
    2022
    Año de Fundación
    600
    # de Empleados
    $100M-$250M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Más Información

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Nebius

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Spotify
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos