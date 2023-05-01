Directorio de Empresas
Lynk
Lynk Salarios

El salario de Lynk oscila desde $14,666 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el rango bajo hasta $170,850 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Lynk. Última actualización: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingeniero Mecánico
$152K
Gerente de Producto
$23.4K
Ventas
$14.7K

Ingeniero de Software
$171K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Lynk es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $170,850. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Lynk es $87,599.

