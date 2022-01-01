Directorio de Empresas
Lutron Electronics
Lutron Electronics Salarios

El salario de Lutron Electronics oscila desde $59,292 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el rango bajo hasta $130,650 para un Diseñador de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Lutron Electronics. Última actualización: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $107K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Negocios
$117K
Científico de Datos
$116K

Ingeniero Eléctrico
$91.8K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$97.7K
Marketing
$59.7K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$112K
Diseñador de Producto
$131K
Ventas
$59.3K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Lutron Electronics es Diseñador de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $130,650. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Lutron Electronics es $106,500.

