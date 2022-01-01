Directorio de Empresas
lululemon
lululemon Salarios

El salario de lululemon oscila desde $39,800 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el rango bajo hasta $341,700 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de lululemon. Última actualización: 11/26/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Ingeniero de Datos

Gerente de Producto
Median $108K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Datos
Median $80.2K
Científico de Datos
Median $82.2K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $144K
Analista de Negocios
$89.6K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$180K
Analista Financiero
$72K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Operaciones de Marketing
$60.5K
Diseñador de Producto
$101K
Gerente de Programa
$181K
Reclutador
$66.5K
Ventas
$39.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$342K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$151K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en lululemon es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $341,700. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en lululemon es $97,234.

Empleos Destacados

Otros Recursos

