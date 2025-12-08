Directorio de Empresas
LetsGetChecked
LetsGetChecked Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in Portugal en LetsGetChecked totaliza €47.2K por year. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de LetsGetChecked. Última actualización: 12/8/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
LetsGetChecked
Software Engineer
Porto, PO, Portugal
Total por año
$54.5K
Nivel
L3
Base
$54.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
0 Años
Años de exp.
7 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en LetsGetChecked?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Salarios de Prácticas

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en LetsGetChecked in Portugal tiene una compensación total anual de €76,873. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en LetsGetChecked para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Portugal es €47,231.

Otros Recursos

