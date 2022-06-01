Directorio de Empresas
Lansweeper
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Lansweeper Salarios

El salario de Lansweeper oscila desde $67,595 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $120,600 para un Gerente de Programa en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Lansweeper. Última actualización: 9/7/2025

$160K

Gana lo Justo, No te Conformes

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente conseguimos aumentos de $30K+ (a veces $300K+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Gerente de Producto
$67.6K
Gerente de Programa
$121K
Ventas
$101K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Ingeniero de Software
$85.6K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Lansweeper es Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $120,600. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Lansweeper es $93,072.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Lansweeper

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • Lyft
  • Apple
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos