Kohler Power Salarios

El salario de Kohler Power oscila desde $87,234 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero Mecánico en el rango bajo hasta $180,900 para un Gerente de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Kohler Power. Última actualización: 11/25/2025

Marketing
$179K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$87.2K
Gerente de Producto
$181K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Kohler Power es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $180,900. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Kohler Power es $179,100.

Otros Recursos

