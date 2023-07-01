Directorio de Empresas
Kinemagic
Perspectivas Destacadas
  • Comparte algo único sobre Kinemagic que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    This company offers a software platform that eliminates change orders during design, prepares operations for dangerous activities, and allows colleagues to collaborate on facility improvements without leaving their desks. Their platform automatically creates a virtual twin of your facility using BIM models and laser scans, optimizing assets, managing facility libraries, generating reports, and distributing content globally. Trusted by major companies like Shell, their automated platform brings value to organizations at scale.

    https://kinemagic.com
    Sitio Web
    2019
    Año de Fundación
    31
    # de Empleados
    $0-$1M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Kinemagic

