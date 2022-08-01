Directorio de Empresas
JASCI
    JASCI Software boasts a recognized team of industry leaders helping your company implement warehouse management technology to stay ahead of the competition.We built a new class of supply-chain acceleration software from the ground-up, tailored to meet the needs of omni-channel logistics via the cloud. Our platform is highly scalable, offering new user experiences and new capabilities to truly compete in today's markets, without months and years of high implementation costs and customized software. With JASCI, it's easy to manage your warehouse & supply-chain operations, see the information you care about in one place and use it to make smarter, faster and better‑informed decisions.JASCI is a flexible multi-tenant, multi-company and multi-lingual platform that can be easily configured and customized with our Smart Task Engine, to eliminate those costly, unwanted modifications.We partnered with leading companies such as IBM to embed world-class analytics, dashboards & reporting with Watson Analytics.Our software is available on a public and private cloud basis and built on a high-availability, secure and scalable platform.

    http://www.jascicloud.com
    Sitio Web
    2015
    Año de Fundación
    60
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

