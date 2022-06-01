Directorio de Empresas
iMerit Technology
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Perspectivas Destacadas
  • Comparte algo único sobre iMerit Technology que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Sitio Web
    2012
    Año de Fundación
    5,500
    # de Empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Más Información

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para iMerit Technology

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos