Directorio de Empresas
IMC
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

IMC Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Netherlands en IMC oscila desde €146K por year para L1 hasta €160K por year para L4. El paquete de compensación in Netherlands mediano por year totaliza €160K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de IMC. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Agregar CompComparar Niveles
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L1
(Nivel de Entrada)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Ver 1 Más Niveles
Agregar CompComparar Niveles
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
AgregarAgregar CompAgregar Compensación

Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DatosVer Empleos Disponibles
Salarios de Prácticas

Contribuir
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en IMC?

Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

Suscríbete a Ingeniero de Software ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Más Información

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en IMC in Netherlands tiene una compensación total anual de €201,089. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en IMC para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Netherlands es €152,749.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para IMC

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.