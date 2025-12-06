La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en IHS Markit oscila desde $99.2K por year para Software Engineer hasta $136K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación in United States mediano por year totaliza $135K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de IHS Markit. Última actualización: 12/6/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.