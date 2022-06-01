Directorio de Empresas
IDEX
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

IDEX Salarios

El salario de IDEX oscila desde $54,707 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero Mecánico en el rango bajo hasta $332,000 para un Gerente de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de IDEX. Última actualización: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Gerente de Producto
Median $332K
Recursos Humanos
$120K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$54.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en IDEX es Gerente de Producto con una compensación total anual de $332,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en IDEX es $119,749.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para IDEX

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Stripe
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Dropbox
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/idex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.