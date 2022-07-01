HG Insights Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de HG Insights oscila desde $99,500 en compensación total por año para un Diseñador de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $231,150 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de HG Insights. Última actualización: 9/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $134K
Diseñador de Producto
$99.5K
Gerente de Producto
$181K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$231K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

