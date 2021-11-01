Directorio de Empresas
H-E-B
H-E-B Salarios

El salario de H-E-B oscila desde $36,400 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el rango bajo hasta $235,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de H-E-B. Última actualización: 10/20/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Software Engineer 1 $96.4K
Software Engineer 2 $139K
Senior Software Engineer $163K
Staff Software Engineer $214K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Datos

Ingeniero de Confiabilidad del Sitio

Servicio al Cliente
Median $36.4K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $89K

Gerente de Producto
Median $140K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $235K
Investigador UX
Median $99K
Analista de Negocios
Median $80.3K
Analista de Datos
$128K
Científico de Datos
Median $163K
Diseñador Gráfico
$119K
Information Technologist (IT)
$132K
Reclutador
$121K
Ventas
$63.9K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en H-E-B es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $235,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en H-E-B es $124,773.

