GXO Salarios

El salario de GXO oscila desde $10,322 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Datos en el rango bajo hasta $419,588 para un Operaciones de Negocio en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de GXO. Última actualización: 11/25/2025

Operaciones de Negocio
$420K
Analista de Negocios
$60.7K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Analista de Datos
$10.3K
Científico de Datos
$68.6K
Analista Financiero
$126K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$44.6K
Consultor de Gestión
$90.5K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$94.5K
Gerente de Producto
$119K
Gerente de Programa
$126K
Ingeniero de Software
$99.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$139K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$119K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en GXO es Operaciones de Negocio at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $419,588. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en GXO es $97,180.

