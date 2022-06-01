Directorio de Empresas
Guidepoint
Guidepoint Salarios

El salario de Guidepoint oscila desde $65,000 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el rango bajo hasta $169,533 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Guidepoint. Última actualización: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $125K
Servicio al Cliente
Median $65K
Marketing
$78.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Gerente de Producto
$74.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$170K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Guidepoint es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $169,533. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Guidepoint es $78,075.

