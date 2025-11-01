Directorio de Empresas
Grainger
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

Grainger Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Grainger oscila desde $107K por year para Software Engineer I hasta $195K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación in United States mediano por year totaliza $139K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Grainger. Última actualización: 11/1/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer I
(Nivel de Entrada)
$107K
$102K
$0
$5K
Software Engineer II
$132K
$126K
$0
$5.3K
Software Engineer III
$159K
$146K
$0
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$173K
$153K
$6.3K
$13.6K
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Prácticas

¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Grainger?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Machine Learning

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Investigación

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Grainger in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $195,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Grainger para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $134,690.

Otros Recursos