La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Grainger oscila desde $107K por year para Software Engineer I hasta $195K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación in United States mediano por year totaliza $139K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Grainger. Última actualización: 11/1/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer I
$107K
$102K
$0
$5K
Software Engineer II
$132K
$126K
$0
$5.3K
Software Engineer III
$159K
$146K
$0
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$173K
$153K
$6.3K
$13.6K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
