Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Giant Eagle totaliza $193K por year. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Giant Eagle. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Paquete Mediano
Giant Eagle
Software Engineer
Total por año
$193K
Nivel
3
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$17.5K
Años en la empresa
0-1 Años
Años de exp.
2-4 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Giant Eagle?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Giant Eagle in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $232,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Giant Eagle para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $195,000.

