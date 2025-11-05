La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Poland en GFT Group oscila desde PLN 129K por year para Software Engineer hasta PLN 174K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación in Poland mediano por year totaliza PLN 160K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de GFT Group. Última actualización: 11/5/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Junior Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN 129K
PLN 129K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 174K
PLN 174K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
