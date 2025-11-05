Directorio de Empresas
GFT Group
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

  • Poland

GFT Group Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Poland

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Poland en GFT Group oscila desde PLN 129K por year para Software Engineer hasta PLN 174K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación in Poland mediano por year totaliza PLN 160K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de GFT Group. Última actualización: 11/5/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Junior Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN 129K
PLN 129K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 174K
PLN 174K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Salarios de Prácticas

¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en GFT Group?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Desarrollador Salesforce

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en GFT Group in Poland tiene una compensación total anual de PLN 209,124. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en GFT Group para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Poland es PLN 160,414.

