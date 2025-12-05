Directorio de Empresas
Fictiv
  • Salarios
  • Diseñador de Producto

  • Todos los Salarios de Diseñador de Producto

Fictiv Diseñador de Producto Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Diseñador de Producto in United States en Fictiv totaliza $136K por year. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Fictiv. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Fictiv
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Total por año
$136K
Nivel
Mid
Base
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
0 Años
Años de exp.
3 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Fictiv?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Diseñador de Producto en Fictiv in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $153,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Fictiv para el puesto de Diseñador de Producto in United States es $132,000.

