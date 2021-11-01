EQRx Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de EQRx oscila desde $131,340 en compensación total por año para un Científico de Datos en el rango bajo hasta $229,500 para un Desarrollo de Negocios en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de EQRx. Última actualización: 11/23/2025

Desarrollo de Negocios
$230K
Científico de Datos
$131K
Ingeniero de Software
$171K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en EQRx es Desarrollo de Negocios at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $229,500. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en EQRx es $170,850.

