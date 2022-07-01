Directorio de Empresas
Epoch Capital
    Epoch is one of Australia’s leading international proprietary trading firms with its headquarters based in Sydney and offices in London, Dubai and New York. We have distinguished ourselves from our peers in the industry by maintaining world-class technology in an innovative and collaborative team culture. Epoch’s culture of teamwork fosters an environment where new ideas are constantly shared, developed and implemented. Our team comprises a wide variety of talented professionals including traders, technology specialists, financial engineers and algorithmic developers.

    https://epoch.capital
    Sitio Web
    2007
    Año de Fundación
    150
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

