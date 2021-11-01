Directorio de Empresas
Epirus
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Epirus Salarios

El salario de Epirus oscila desde $100,980 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero Mecánico en el rango bajo hasta $182,156 para un Gerente de Proyecto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Epirus. Última actualización: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingeniero de Software
Median $137K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$101K
Diseñador de Producto
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Gerente de Proyecto
$182K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Epirus es Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $182,156. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Epirus es $143,875.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Epirus

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Relativity Space
  • Technomics
  • Kitty Hawk
  • Sephora
  • Alyce
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/epirus/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.