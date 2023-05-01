Directorio de Empresas
Discovery Senior Living
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Mejores Perspectivas
  • Contribuye algo único sobre Discovery Senior Living que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that develops, builds, markets, and operates luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With over 9,500 homes under development, the company is an industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities. They offer senior apartments, independent living, personal care, assisted living, memory care, and at-home care. The company is committed to providing superior, personalized care and service while ensuring dignity and quality of life for their residents.

    http://discoveryseniorliving.com
    Sitio Web
    1991
    Año de Fundación
    3,001
    # de Empleados
    $500M-$1B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Discovery Senior Living

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Square
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos