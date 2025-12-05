Directorio de Empresas
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security Analista de Ciberseguridad Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Analista de Ciberseguridad en Department of Homeland Security totaliza $103K por year. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Department of Homeland Security. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Security Analyst
Washington, DC
Total por año
$103K
Nivel
L2
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$3K
Años en la empresa
2 Años
Años de exp.
4 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Department of Homeland Security?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Analista de Ciberseguridad en Department of Homeland Security tiene una compensación total anual de $291,250. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Department of Homeland Security para el puesto de Analista de Ciberseguridad es $149,000.

