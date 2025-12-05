La compensación de Científico de Datos in United States en Dentsu totaliza $100K por year para L2. El paquete de compensación in United States mediano por year totaliza $102K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Dentsu. Última actualización: 12/5/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$100K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.