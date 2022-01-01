Directorio de Empresas
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics Salarios

El salario de Delta Electronics oscila desde $16,027 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $153,000 para un Ventas en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Delta Electronics. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $45.8K

Ingeniero de Redes

Ingeniero de Hardware
Median $49.5K
Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $36K

Ingeniero Eléctrico
Median $49.6K
Científico de Datos
Median $41.8K
Diseñador de Producto
Median $62.2K
Recursos Humanos
$90.5K
Operaciones de Marketing
$35.3K
Gerente de Producto
$16K
Gerente de Programa
$52.7K
Gerente de Proyecto
$51.5K
Ventas
$153K
Ingeniero de Ventas
$149K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$63.1K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Delta Electronics es Ventas at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $153,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Delta Electronics es $50,577.

Otros Recursos