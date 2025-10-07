Directorio de Empresas
Cvent
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Ingeniero de Software Backend

Cvent Ingeniero de Software Backend Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in United States en Cvent oscila desde $108K por year para Software Engineer I hasta $147K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación in United States mediano por year totaliza $111K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Cvent. Última actualización: 10/7/2025

Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
Software Engineer I
(Nivel de Entrada)
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
$160K

Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Cvent?

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software Backend en Cvent in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $147,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cvent para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software Backend in United States es $111,000.

