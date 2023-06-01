Directorio de Empresas
Core Technology Solutions
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Mejores Perspectivas
  • Contribuye algo único sobre Core Technology Solutions que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Core Technology Solutions (CTS) is a human experience company that provides superior-class services for digital transformation. They focus on understanding and encompassing the UX and customer journey to lead deployment and service initiatives. CTS accomplishes their goals through human automation, innovative technology, team efficiency, and partnership. They are solely focused on deploying solutions for immediate use by end-users and are a human automation partner focused on the channel; pure B2B. CTS helps their partners leapfrog linear thinking and empowers them with process, workflow, and agile tools to get the outcome they are looking for.

    http://www.core-techs.com
    Sitio Web
    2003
    Año de Fundación
    126
    # de Empleados
    Sede

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Core Technology Solutions

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Flipkart
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos