Directorio de Empresas
Constellation Software
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Constellation Software Salarios

El salario de Constellation Software oscila desde $47,076 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Negocios en el rango bajo hasta $142,509 para un Gerente de Programa en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Constellation Software. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Gerente de Producto
Median $97.1K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $65K
Analista de Negocios
$47.1K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Desarrollo de Negocios
$82.6K
Marketing
$116K
Operaciones de Marketing
$58.8K
Diseñador de Producto
$54.9K
Gerente de Programa
$143K
Ventas
$99.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$99.8K
Capitalista de Riesgo
$80.6K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Constellation Software es Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $142,509. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Constellation Software es $82,626.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Constellation Software

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Tesla
  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Google
  • Uber
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos