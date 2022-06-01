Directorio de Empresas
Community Brands
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

Community Brands Salarios

El rango de salarios de Community Brands va de $24,964 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $206,960 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Community Brands. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Gerente de Producto
$207K
Ventas
$60.3K
Ingeniero de Software
$25K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$60.2K
¿Falta tu título?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Community Brands je Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $206,960. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Community Brands je $60,231.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Community Brands

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Amazon
  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • Spotify
  • SoFi
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos