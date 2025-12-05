La compensación de Gerente de Proyecto in Canada en CGI oscila desde CA$93.6K por year para Project Manager hasta CA$113K por year para Senior Project Manager. El paquete de compensación in Canada mediano por year totaliza CA$98.7K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de CGI. Última actualización: 12/5/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
