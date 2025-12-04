Directorio de Empresas
CEVA
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Hardware

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Hardware

CEVA Ingeniero de Hardware Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Hardware in Israel en CEVA totaliza ₪581K por year. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de CEVA. Última actualización: 12/4/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
CEVA
SOC Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total por año
$173K
Nivel
L3
Base
$131K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bono
$21.3K
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp.
6 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en CEVA?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero ASIC

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Hardware en CEVA in Israel tiene una compensación total anual de ₪793,240. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en CEVA para el puesto de Ingeniero de Hardware in Israel es ₪579,400.

Otros Recursos

