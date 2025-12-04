Directorio de Empresas
CertiK
CertiK Ingeniero de Software Salarios

Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de CertiK. Última actualización: 12/4/2025

¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en CertiK?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en CertiK in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $303,500. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en CertiK para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $175,000.

