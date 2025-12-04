Directorio de Empresas
Certa
Certa Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in India en Certa totaliza ₹2.83M por year. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Certa. Última actualización: 12/4/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Certa
Frontend Software Engineer
Nagpur, MH, India
Total por año
$32.1K
Nivel
SDE 2
Base
$32.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
3 Años
Años de exp.
4 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Certa?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Salarios de Prácticas

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Certa in India tiene una compensación total anual de ₹3,690,768. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Certa para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in India es ₹3,484,183.

Otros Recursos

