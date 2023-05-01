Directorio de Empresas
Capstar Bank
    • Acerca de

    CapStar Financial Holdings is a bank holding company that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers primarily in Tennessee. It offers deposit products, loans, mortgage banking, private banking, wealth management, and correspondent banking services. The company also provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

    http://capstarbank.com
    Sitio Web
    2008
    Año de Fundación
    387
    # de Empleados
    $100M-$250M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

