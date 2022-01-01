Directorio de Empresas
Bungie
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Bungie Salarios

El salario de Bungie oscila desde $108,455 en compensación total por año para un Cybersecurity Analyst en el rango bajo hasta $285,420 para un Marketing en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bungie. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Gana lo Justo, No te Conformes

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente conseguimos aumentos de $30K+ (a veces $300K+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $163K

Ingeniero de Software de Videojuegos

Recursos Humanos
$187K
Marketing
$285K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Gerente de Producto
$249K
Reclutador
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$143K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensaciones o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Bungie es Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $285,420. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bungie es $186,930.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Bungie

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Scopely
  • Pocket Gems
  • PlayStation
  • Gracenote
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos