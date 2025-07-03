Directorio de Empresas
Blacklane
Blacklane Salarios

El salario de Blacklane oscila desde $40,542 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Programa en el rango bajo hasta $153,263 para un Operaciones de Marketing en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Blacklane. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $87.9K
Gerente de Operaciones de Negocio
$64.4K
Analista de Datos
$73K

Operaciones de Marketing
$153K
Gerente de Producto
$105K
Gerente de Programa
$40.5K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Blacklane es Operaciones de Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $153,263. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Blacklane es $80,442.

