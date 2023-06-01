Directorio de Empresas
Bitvavo
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

Bitvavo Salarios

El rango de salarios de Bitvavo va de $77,652 en compensación total por año para un Científico de Datos en el extremo inferior a $137,703 para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bitvavo. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $104K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Científico de Datos
$77.7K
Gerente de Producto
$130K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Gerente de Proyecto
$138K
¿Falta tu título?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Bitvavo es Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $137,703. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bitvavo es $117,110.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Bitvavo

Empresas Relacionadas

  • DoorDash
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos